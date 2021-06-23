Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: After hitting new record highs on Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on June 22, when petrol rose 28 paise per litre and diesel inched up 26 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 97.50 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.23. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 103.63, while diesel is retailing at Rs 95.72, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in June, the auto fuel prices have been raised on 12 occasions. Separately, they were hiked 16 times in the month of May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

Following the ongoing hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in nine states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Odisha.

Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai and last week, Hyderabad and Bengaluru also joined this list. Now, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram are inching towards this psychological landmark with petrol retailing at Rs 99.55 and Rs 99.48 respectively.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories fell more than expected, reinforcing views of a tightening supply-demand balance with road and air travel picking up in Europe and North America, news agency Reuters said in a report.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 33 cents (0.5 per cent) to $73.18 a barrel at 0217 GMT, after falling 60 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude futures jumped 42 cents (0.6 per cent) to $75.23 a barrel, after giving up 9 cents on Tuesday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, June 23, 2021: