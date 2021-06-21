Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: After hitting new record highs on Sunday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Monday, June 21, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on June 20, when petrol rose 29 paise per litre and diesel inched up 28 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.66 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 87.41. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 103.36, while diesel is retailing at Rs 95.44, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in June, the auto fuel prices have been raised on 11 occasions. Separately, they were hiked 16 times in the month of May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

Following the ongoing hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in eight states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai and last week, Hyderabad and Bengaluru also joined this list. Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels. The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel. OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates. Globally, crude oil prices nudged up on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could indicate a delay in resumption of supplies from the OPEC producer, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day. Brent crude futures for August gained 30 cents (0.4 per cent) to $73.81 a barrel by 0051 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $71.96 a barrel, up 32 cents (0.5 per cent). Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, June 21, 2021: