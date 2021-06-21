Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Updated: June 21, 2021 9:59:21 am
Petrol and diesel price today: After hitting new record highs on Sunday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Monday, June 21, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on June 20, when petrol rose 29 paise per litre and diesel inched up 28 paise in the national capital.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.66 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 87.41. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 103.36, while diesel is retailing at Rs 95.44, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
So far in June, the auto fuel prices have been raised on 11 occasions. Separately, they were hiked 16 times in the month of May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.
Following the ongoing hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in eight states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir.
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|97.22
|87.97
|Mumbai
|103.36
|95.44
|Kolkata
|97.12
|90.82
|Chennai
|98.40
|92.58
|Bengaluru
|100.47
|93.26
|Hyderabad
|101.04
|95.89
|Patna
|99.28
|93.30
|Bhopal
|105.43
|96.65
|Jaipur
|103.88
|96.99
|Lucknow
|94.42
|88.38
|Thiruvananthapuram
|99.20
|94.47
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
