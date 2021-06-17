Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: After hitting new record highs on Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on June 16, when petrol rose 25 paise per litre and diesel inched up 13 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.66 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 87.41. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 102.82, while diesel is retailing at Rs 94.84, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in June, the auto fuel prices have been raised on nine occasions. Separately, they were hiked 16 times in the month of May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

Following the ongoing hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in seven states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh and Karnataka.

Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. On Monday, Hyderabad joined this list and now Bengaluru is on the verge of hitting this psychological landmark with petrol here currently retailing at Rs 99.89.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices fell on Thursday as the US dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve signaled it might raise interest rates faster than expected, but losses were limited by a big drop in US crude oil inventories, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures dropped by 41 cents (0.6 per cent) to $73.98 a barrel by 0400 GMT after reaching its highest since April 2019 in the previous session. US crude oil futures fell by 39 cents (0.5 per cent) to $71.76 a barrel, after reaching its highest since October 2018 the previous day, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, June 17, 2021: