Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: After rising for two consecutive days, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Friday, July 9, 2021. The key fuel prices had touched their fresh lifetime high on July 8, when petrol rose by 35 paise per litre while diesel inched up 9 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 100.56 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 106.59, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.18, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in July, petrol prices have been hiked five times while diesel rates have witnessed a rise on three occasions. During the month of June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 10.16 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 8.89 in New Delhi.

Following the recent hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in at least 17 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Puducherry, Delhi and West Bengal.

Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark in May, followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. In June, Hyderabad and Bengaluru had also joined them followed by Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier this month, Chennai too had joined this list and earlier this week Delhi and Kolkata became the latest capital cities to hit the psychological landmark.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices were mixed on Friday after a boost from a drop in US crude and gasoline inventories, but were still set for a weekly decline on concerns that an OPEC+ impasse could swell global crude supplies, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude oil futures were down 9 cents (0.1 per cent) at $74.03 a barrel by 0140 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 1 cent at $72.95 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, July 9, 2021: