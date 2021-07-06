Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Petrol had touched fresh record highs on July 5, when it rose by 35 paise per litre in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 99.86 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.36. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 105.92, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.91, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in July, petrol prices have been hiked three times while diesel rates have witnessed a rise on one occasion. During the month of June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 9.46 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 8.63 in New Delhi.

Following the recent hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in at least 14 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab and Sikkim.

Bhopal became the first state capital to have petrol hit the three-figure mark in May, followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. In June, Hyderabad and Bengaluru had also joined them followed by Patna and Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier this month, Chennai too joined this list and now Delhi and Kolkata are inches away from hitting the psychological landmark with petrol retailing at Rs 99.86 and Rs 99.84 respectively.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday after the previous day’s rally, supported by expectations of a tighter market as output talks of OPEC+ nations were called off, but concerns that members may start to increase production capped gains, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was up 7 cents (0.1 per cent) at $77.23 a barrel by 0052 GMT, after gaining 1.3 per cent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $76.38 a barrel, up $1.22 (1.6 per cent) from Friday’s close, having traded through a US holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, July 6, 2021: