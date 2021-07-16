Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol price displayed at an HPCL petrol pump in North Bengaluru on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Express photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Friday, July 16, 2021. Petrol had touched a fresh record high on July 15, when it rose by 35 paise per litre while diesel inched 15 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.54 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.54, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.45, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in July, petrol prices have been hiked eight times while diesel rates have witnessed a rise on five occasions and a cut on one occasion. During the month of June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 11.14 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 9.14 in New Delhi.

Following the hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark across many places in at least 19 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Puducherry, Delhi and West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Since May last year, petrol price has jumped by Rs 31.95 a litre and diesel by Rs 27.58, according to a PTI report. The government had raised excise duty on the two auto fuels last year to recoup gains arising from a slump in international oil prices.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices changed little on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly drop since March after supply concerns spooked investors, with OPEC likely to add more barrels amid expectations that demand is returning as more countries recover from the pandemic, Reuters reported earlier today.

Brent crude for September was down 2 cents at $73.45 a barrel by 0338 GMT and is heading for a 3 per cent fall this week after two days of heavy declines. US crude for August fell 1 cent to $71.64 a barrel, and is on track for a decline of about 4 per cent this week, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, July 16, 2021: