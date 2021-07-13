Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Petrol had touched fresh record highs on July 12, when it rose by 28 paise per litre while diesel slipped 16 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.72. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.20, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.29, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in July, petrol prices have been hiked seven times while diesel rates have witnessed a cut on one occasion after being risen four times. During the month of June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 10.79 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 8.99 in New Delhi.

Following the hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in at least 17 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Puducherry, Delhi and West Bengal.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices climbed on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous day’s losses, as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in US crude inventories provided support, although fears over the spreading COVID-19 variant capped gains, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude for September rose 19 cents (0.3 per cent) to $75.35 a barrel by 0421 GMT, after losing 0.5 per cent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $74.34 a barrel, up 24 cents (0.3 per cent) having fallen 0.6 per cent the previous day, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, July 13, 2021: