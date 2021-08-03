Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A petrol pump displaying extra premium petrol price at Rs. 100.53 per litre, which is the highest hike on petrol in Agartala. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha 14.06.2021)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady across the country for the 17th straight day on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Petrol was last revised when it had touched a fresh record highs on July 17, when it rose by 30 paise per litre in the national capital while diesel prices were kept unchanged.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.83, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.45, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

There has been no change in fuel prices so far in August. In July, petrol prices were hiked nine times while diesel rates were raised on five occasions and cut on one occasion. In June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 11.44 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 9.14 in New Delhi.

Following the hikes since May 4, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark across many places in at least 19 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Puducherry, Delhi and West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices reversed course after an early bounce on Tuesday, as concerns over coronavirus curbs combined with slowing factory activity in key markets weighed on sentiment, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures shed 5 cents (0.1 per cent) to $72.84 a barrel, as of 0309 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 8 cents (0.1 per cent) at $71.18 a barrel. Both markets dropped more than 3 per cent on Monday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, August 3, 2021: