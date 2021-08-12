Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 26th straight day, here’s what it costs in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain unchanged across the country for the 26th straight day on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Petrol was last revised when it had touched a fresh record highs on July 17, when it rose by 30 paise per litre in the national capital while diesel prices were kept unchanged.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.83, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.45, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

There has been no change in fuel prices so far in August. In July, petrol prices were hiked nine times while diesel rates were raised on five occasions and cut on one occasion. In June, both the auto fuel prices were hiked on 16 occasions, which followed the 16 hikes in the month of May after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 11.44 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 9.14 in New Delhi.

Following the hikes since May 4, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark across many places in at least 19 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Puducherry, Delhi and West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices slipped on Thursday following two days of gains after a call from the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, for major producers to boost output reinforced supply concerns as economies ease their coronavirus restrictions, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures slipped by 17 cents (0.2 per cent) to $71.27 a barrel by 0650 GMT, after earlier rising to a session-high of $71.69. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 23 cents (0.3 per cent) to $69.02 after rising to $69.51 earlier, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, August 12, 2021: