Petrol and diesel prices hiked for fourth straight day, hit fresh highs; check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel touched fresh record highs after they were hiked for the fourth consecutive day across the country on Friday, October 8, 2021. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 30 paise while diesel inched up 35 paise.

With the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 103.54 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 92.12. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 109.54 while diesel costs Rs 99.92, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for gains of nearly 5% this week, on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the US government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures jumped $1.07 (1.3 per cent) to $83.02 a barrel by 0643 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.11 (1.4 per cent) to $79.41 a barrel. Earlier in the week, WTI touched a near seven-year high of $79.78, while Brent hit a three-year high of $83.47, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, October 8, 2021: