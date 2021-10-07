scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 07, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Petrol and diesel prices hit fresh highs across India, check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 103.24 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 91.77. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 109.25, while diesel costs Rs 99.55. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 7, 2021 11:46:19 am
petrol price, diesel price, petrol rate, diesel rateFuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices touched fresh all-time highs after they were hiked for the third straight day across the country on Thursday, October 7, 2021. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 30 paise while diesel inched up 35 paise.

With the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 103.24 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 91.77. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 109.25 while diesel costs Rs 99.55, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

In the global market, oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in US crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs, news agency Reuters reported.

US crude slid 0.43 per cent, or 33 cents, to $77.10 a barrel after the market climbed on Wednesday to $79.78, the highest since November 2014. Brent crude 2 cents, to $81.06 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, October 7, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 103.24 91.77
Mumbai 109.25 99.55
Kolkata 103.94 94.88
Chennai 100.75 96.26
Bengaluru 106.83 97.40
Hyderabad 107.40 100.13
Patna 106.24 98.25
Bhopal 111.76 100.80
Jaipur 110.29 101.18
Lucknow 100.31 92.20
Thiruvananthapuram 105.48 98.72
Source: Indian Oil Corporation 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 07: Latest News

Advertisement