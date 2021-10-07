Petrol and diesel prices hit fresh highs across India, check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices touched fresh all-time highs after they were hiked for the third straight day across the country on Thursday, October 7, 2021. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 30 paise while diesel inched up 35 paise.

With the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 103.24 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 91.77. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 109.25 while diesel costs Rs 99.55, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in US crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs, news agency Reuters reported.

US crude slid 0.43 per cent, or 33 cents, to $77.10 a barrel after the market climbed on Wednesday to $79.78, the highest since November 2014. Brent crude 2 cents, to $81.06 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, October 7, 2021: