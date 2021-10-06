scorecardresearch
Fuel prices hiked again, hit fresh highs; Petrol breaches Rs 100-mark in Lucknow

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 102.94 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 91.42. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 108.96, while diesel costs Rs 99.17. In Lucknow, petrol breached the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever and hitting Rs 100.01. Read below to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 6, 2021 10:25:08 am
petrol, petrol price, petrol price today, petrol ratePetrol prices have been hiked across the four metros. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel touched new record high marks after they were hiked for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 30 paise while diesel inched up 35 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 102.94 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 91.42. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 108.96 while diesel costs Rs 99.17, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In Lucknow, the price of petrol touched the three-figure mark for the first time and hit Rs 100.01 a litre on Wednesday.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, US oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday to their highest since 2014 amid global concerns about energy supply on signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets. Brent crude prices also climbed for a fourth day on the supply anxiety, particularly after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided on Monday to say with their planned output increase rather than boosting it further, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil earlier rose to $79.18 a barrel, the highest since November 10, 2014. The market was up 0.15 per cent, or 12 cents, at $79.05 a barrel, as of 0128 GMT. Brent crude added 0.15 per cent, or 12 cents $82.68 a barrel after rising to a three-year high in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, October 6, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 102.94 91.42
Mumbai 108.96 99.17
Kolkata 103.65 94.53
Chennai 100.49 95.93
Bengaluru 106.52 97.03
Hyderabad 107.09 99.75
Patna 105.89 97.85
Bhopal 111.45 100.42
Jaipur 109.97 100.80
Lucknow 100.01 91.85
Thiruvananthapuram 105.18 98.35
Source: Indian Oil Corporation 

 

