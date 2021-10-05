Petrol and diesel hit fresh highs as prices hiked across India, check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: After remaining steady for a day, petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, hitting fresh record highs. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 25 paise while diesel inched up 30 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 102.64 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 91.07. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 108.67 while diesel costs Rs 98.80, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices climbed on Tuesday, hitting their highest levels in at least three years, extending gains triggered during the previous session after the world’s major oil producers announced they had decided to keep a cap on crude supplies, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was up by 23 cents (0.3 per cent) at $81.49 a barrel by 0341 GMT, having risen 2.5 per cent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil rose 12 cents (0.2 per cent) to $77.74, after gaining 2.3 per cent the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, October 5, 2021: