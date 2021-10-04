Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: After registering a rise for four consecutive days, prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged at their record highs on Monday, October 4, 2021. On Sunday, petrol was hiked by 25 paise per litre, while diesel rose 30 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 102.39 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 90.77. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 108.43, while diesel is retailing at Rs 98.48, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil fell on Monday ahead of a meeting by OPEC and its allies which may determine whether a recent rally in prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will be sustained, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down 14 cents (0.2 per cent) at $79.14 per barrel by 0505 GMT. It rose 1.5 per cent last week, its fourth weekly gain in a row. US oil dropped by 15 cents (0.2 per cent) to $75.73, after gaining for the past six weeks, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, October 4, 2021: