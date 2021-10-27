Petrol and diesel hit fresh record highs as prices hiked across India, check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: After remaining steady for two consecutive days, petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, hitting fresh record highs. In the national capital, the petrol and diesel prices each rose by 35 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 107.94 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 96.67. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 113.80 while diesel costs Rs 104.75, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent oil futures fell 25 cents (0.3 per cent) to $86.15 a barrel after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 26 cents (0.3 per cent) to $84.39 a barrel after gaining 1.1 per cent in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, October 27, 2021: