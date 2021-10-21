Petrol and diesel prices hiked again, hit fresh highs; check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel touched new record highs after they were hiked for the second consecutive day across the country on Thursday, October 21, 2021. In the national capital, both petrol and diesel prices were risen by 35 paise each.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 106.54 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 95.27. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 112.44 while diesel costs Rs 103.26, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices were mixed on Thursday, paring earlier gains, as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally while solid demand in the United States and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid surging prices underpinned market sentiment, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 11 cents (0.1 per cent) to $85.71 a barrel at 0355 GMT, reversing earlier gains that took the benchmark to the highest since October 2018. It rose 0.9 per cent the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December rose 5 cents (0.1 per cent) to $83.47 a barrel. November WTI crude, which expired on Wednesday, settled up 91 cents, or 1.1 per cent, after touching the highest since October 2014 earlier in the session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, October 21, 2021: