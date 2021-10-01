Petrol and diesel prices hit record highs, check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel prices touched record high marks after they were hiked for the second consecutive day across the country on Friday, October 1, 2021. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 25 paise while diesel inched up 30 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at a record high of Rs 101.89 a litre while diesel breached the Rs 90-mark for the first time today and is now selling at Rs 90.17. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 107.95 while diesel costs Rs 97.84, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Previously, the fuel prices had hit record highs on July 17, 2021, when petrol touched Rs 101.84 per litre in the national capital and diesel climbed to Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol had soared to Rs 107.83 and diesel had risen to Rs 97.45.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices dropped on Friday on the prospect that the OPEC+ supplier alliance might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, with soaring gas prices spurring power producers to switch from gas to oil, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 7 cents (0.1 per cent) to $78.24 a barrel at 0415 GMT, but were still heading for a small rise on the week, marking a fourth straight week of gains. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 6 cents to $74.97 a barrel, though the contract remained on track to post a sixth consecutive week of rises, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, October 1, 2021: