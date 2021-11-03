Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: After rallying for seven consecutive days, fuel prices were kept unchanged at their record highs on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. On Tuesday, petrol price was risen by 35 paise a litre in the national capital while diesel was kept unchanged.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 110.04 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 98.42. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 115.85, while diesel is retailing at Rs 106.62, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures fell 71 cents (0.9 per cent) to $84.00 a barrel by 0450 GMT, after dropping to a session-low of $83.27 earlier. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures tumbled $1.10 (1.3 per cent) to $82.81 a barrel, after dropping to a low of $82.26 earlier, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, November 3, 2021: