Petrol and diesel prices hiked again, hit fresh highs; check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel touched new record highs after they were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Monday, November 1, 2021. In the national capital, both petrol and diesel prices were risen by 35 paise each.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 109.69 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 98.42. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 115.50 while diesel costs Rs 106.62, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices dropped on Monday as China’s release of gasoline and diesel reserves eased concerns over tight global supply, while investors cashed in ahead of a Nov. 4 meeting of major crude producers that could increase future production targets, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures dropped 29 cents (0.4 per cent) to $83.43 a barrel by 0351 GMT, after gaining 6 cents on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 40 cents (0.5 per cent) to $83.17, having risen 76 cents on Friday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, November 1, 2021: