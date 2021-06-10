Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: A day after hitting new record highs on Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on June 9, when petrol and diesel rose by 25 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.56 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.47. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 101.76, while diesel is retailing at Rs 93.85, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

So far in June, the auto fuel prices have been raised on five occasions. Separately, they were hiked 16 times in the month of May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

Following the ongoing hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in six states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Bhopal became the first state capital last month to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. Now, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are inching towards the psychological landmark.

Auto fuel prices in thr country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices fell on Thursday as inventory data in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer, showed a surge in gasoline stocks that indicates weaker-than-expected fuel demand at the start of summer, the country’s peak season for motoring, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude oil futures were down 55 cents (0.8 per cent) at $71.67 a barrel by 0341 GMT, while US oil futures declined by 53 cents (0.8 per cent) at $69.43 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, June 10, 2021: