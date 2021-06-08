Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Mumbai: An attendant of a fuel station works as petrol prices cross the 100 rupees/litre mark in Mumbai, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Petrol and diesel price today: After rising for two successive days and hitting new record highs on Monday, petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The auto fuel prices had touched record highs on June 7, when petrol rose by 28 paise per litre while diesel inched up 27 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.31 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 86.22. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 101.52, while diesel is retailing at Rs 93.58, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed.

So far in June, the auto fuel prices have been raised on four occasions. Separately, they were hiked 16 times in the month of May after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states.

Following the ongoing hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in six states and union territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Bhopal became the first state capital last month to have petrol hit the three-figure mark followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. Now, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are inching towards the psychological landmark.

In India, the auto fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices extended their losses on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuels were heightened by data showing China’s oil imports fell in May, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down 49 cents (0.7 per cent) at $71.00 a barrel by 0643 GMT, after declining 0.6 per cent overnight. US oil was off by 44 cents (0.6 per cent) at $68.79 a barrel, having dropped by 0.6 per cent in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, June 8, 2021: