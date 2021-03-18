Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the 19th consecutive day at their record highs across the country on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Auto fuel prices have not been revised so far in the month of March and were last changed on February 27, 2021, when petrol was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise.

The price of petrol in the national capital stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57, while diesel costs Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

During the first two months of this year, petrol price went up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates increased by Rs 4.99.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Generally, the fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices dropped for a fifth day on Thursday after official data showed a sustained rise in US crude and fuel inventories, while the ever-present pandemic clouded the demand outlook, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude was down 12 cents (0.2 per cent) at $67.88 a barrel by 0119 GMT after dropping by 0.6 per cent on Wednesday. US oil was also down 12 cents (0.2 per cent) at $64.48 a barrel, having fallen 0.3% the previous session, the report said.