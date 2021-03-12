Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 13th consecutive day: Here’s what you pay in your city

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the 13th straight day at their record highs across the country on Friday, March 12, 2021. There has not been any revision in auto fuel prices so far in the month of March and prices were last changed on February 27, 2021, when petrol was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise.

Petrol price in the national capital stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57, while diesel costs Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The price of petrol had last month breached the Rs 100-mark in two places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In these two cities, the key auto fuel remained steady at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.

During the first two months of this year, petrol price has gone up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by Rs 4.99 during this period.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.

Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Generally, the fuel prices get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, Brent crude prices eased on Friday but hovered near $70 a barrel as production cuts by major oil producers constrained supply, with optimism about a recovery in demand for the resource in the second half of the year also lending support, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures for May slipped 17 cents (0.2 per cent) to $69.46 a barrel by 0109 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $65.79 a barrel, down 23 cents (0.4 per cent), the report said.