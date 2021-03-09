Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 10th straight day; here’s what you pay in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 10th consecutive day and continued to remain at their record highs across the country on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. So far in March, there has not been any revision in auto fuel prices. The prices were last changed on Saturday, February 27, 2021, when petrol was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel price was raised by 15 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57, while diesel costs Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol had last month breached the Rs 100-mark in two places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In these two cities, the key auto fuel remained steady at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.

During the first two months of this year, petrol has gone up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by Rs 4.99 during this period.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.

The central government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had acknowledged that consumers have a case for petrol and diesel prices to be brought down but said a reduction in taxes to make that happen should be a joint call of the central and state governments.

Fuel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after US Senate approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States. But a stronger dollar and receding fears of oil supply disruption from Saudi Arabia after an attack on its oil facilities capped price gains, Reuters said in a report earlier today.

Brent crude futures for May rose by 32 cents (0.5 per cent) to $68.56 a barrel by 0125 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose 19 cents (0.3 per cent) to $65.24, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, March 9, 2021: