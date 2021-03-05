Petrol and diesel prices in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the sixth straight day and continued at their record highs across the country on Friday, March 5, 2021. They were last changed on Saturday, February 27, 2021, when petrol was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel price was raised by 15 paise in Delhi.

Petrol price in the national capital stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57, while diesel costs Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol had last month crossed the Rs 100-mark in two places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In the two cities, the key auto fuel remained at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.

During the previous couple of months, petrol has gone up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by Rs 4.99 during this period.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.

The central government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices rose on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April as they await a more substantial recovery in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported earlier today.

Brent crude futures for May rose 60 cents (0.9 per cent) to $67.34 a barrel at 0337 GMT, and was on track for a near 2 per cent gain in the week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 56 cents (0.9 per cent) to $64.39 per barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, March 5, 2021: