Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady across the country for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, March 4, 2021. They were last changed on Saturday, February 27, 2021, when the petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise in the national capital.

Petrol in Delhi is currently selling at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available at Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57, while diesel costs Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of petrol had last month crossed Rs 100-mark in two places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In the two cities, the key auto fuel remained at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.

In the last two months, petrol has gone up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by Rs 4.99 during this period.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.

The central government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices rose for a second straight session on Thursday, as the possibility that OPEC+ producers might decide against increasing output at a key meeting later in the day underpinned alongside a drop in US fuel inventories, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures added 11 cents (0.2 per cent) to $64.18 a barrel, as of 0148 GMT, after climbing more than 2 per cent on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were unmoved at $61.28 a barrel, the report said.

