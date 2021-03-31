Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were steady across the country on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The auto fuel prices were last changed on March 30, when petrol fell by 22 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 23 paise in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi presently stands at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 80.87. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 96.98, while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The key auto fuel prices were revised on three occasions during the entire month of March 2021.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices rose on Wednesday, paring overnight losses a day ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies, with investors betting the producers will largely agree to extend their supply curbs into May, news agency Reuters said in a report earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents (0.2 per cent) to $64.29 a barrel at 0202 GMT, after falling 1.3 per cent on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 15 cents (0.3 per cent) to $60.70 a barrel, after falling 1.6 per cent in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, March 31, 2021: