Petrol and diesel prices fall: Here are fuel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: After staying unchanged for four consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices fell across the country on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. In the national capital, petrol price dropped by 22 paise while that of diesel slipped by 23 paise.

This is the third revision in fuel prices this month. Petrol and diesel prices were reduced last week after staying unchanged at their record highs for 24 days with the previous revision taking place on February 27, 2021. After two successive price cuts, the prices were frozen for another four days.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 90.56 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 80.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 96.98 while diesel costs Rs 87.96, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Last month, the price of petrol had breached the Rs 100-mark in two places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In these two cities, the key auto fuel eased to Rs 101.20 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel here was available at Rs 93.14 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol now costs Rs 100.96 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.33.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Tuesday as shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal after days on hold and focus turned to an OPEC+ meeting this week where the extension of supply curbs may be on the table amid new coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude was down 21 cents (0.3 per cent) at $65.19 a barrel by 0411 GMT. US oil was up 19 cents (0.3 per cent) at $61.75 a barrel, it said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, March 30, 2021: