Petrol and diesel prices in your city today

In the last two months, petrol price has gone up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by Rs 4.99 during this period.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. They were last changed on Saturday when the petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 97.57, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of petrol had last month crossed Rs 100-mark in a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last month, the key auto fuel remained at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.

In the last two months, petrol price has gone up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by Rs 4.99 during this period.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.

The central government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Generally, petrol and diesel prices get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices rose on Wednesday, boosted by demand hopes on progress made in U.S. vaccine rollouts, while uncertainty over how much supply OPEC+ will restore to the market at its Thursday meeting and a big build in U.S. crude stocks capped gains, a Reuters report said.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $59.93 a barrel by 0356 GMT, recovering from three days of losses. Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.46%, to $62.99 a barrel, up from four days of losses. Both futures had dipped in Asia’s early morning trading. Demand recovery hopes thanks to the rollouts of vaccine kept oil prices supported, analysts said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, March 3, 2021: