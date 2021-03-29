Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were steady for the fourth consecutive day across the country on Monday, March 29, 2021. After remaining unchanged for 24 days at their record highs, the auto fuel prices had slipped for two consecutive days last week and were last changed on March 25, 2021, when petrol fell by 21 paise per litre and diesel slipped by 20 paise.

Petrol price in Delhi presently stands at Rs 90.78 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.10. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.19, while diesel costs Rs 88.20, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil was slightly lower on Monday, relatively placid after four sessions of wild swings in price, as efforts continued to dig out the giant container ship clogging the Suez Canal and little new emerged in the demand picture, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent oil was down 18 cents (0.3 per cent) at $64.39 a barrel by 0141 GMT. US crude fell 22 cents (0.4 per cent) to $60.75 a barrel. Both benchmarks are roughly where they were before the Ever Given became a household name after the container ship got stuck in a narrow portion of the canal last week, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, March 29, 2021: