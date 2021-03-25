Petrol and diesel prices fall for the second straight day: Here’s what you pay in your city

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices fell for the second consecutive day across the country on Thursday, March 25, 2021. In the national capital, the petrol price fell by 21 paise while that of diesel slipped by 20 paise.

This is the second straight revision in fuel prices this month. Prior to this, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged at their record highs for 24 days with the previous revision taking place on February 27, 2021.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 90.78 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 81.10. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 97.19 while diesel costs Rs 88.20, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Last month, the price of petrol had breached the Rs 100-mark in two places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In these two cities, the key auto fuel eased to Rs 101.43 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel here was available at Rs 93.39 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol now costs Rs 101.18 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.57.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices skidded around 2 per cent as fuel demand concerns re-emerged alongside fresh coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, trimming overnight gains spurred by the grounding of a giant container ship blocking crude shipments through the Suez Canal, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures slid $1.14 (1.8 per cent) to $63.27 a barrel at 0139 GMT, after jumping 6 per cent overnight. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.27 (2.1 per cent) to $59.91 a barrel, after climbing 5.9 per cent overnight, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, March 25, 2021: