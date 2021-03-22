Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 23th consecutive day at their record highs across the country on Monday, March 22, 2021. Auto fuel prices have not been revised so far in the month of March and were last changed on February 27, 2021, when petrol was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57, while diesel costs Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In the first two months of this year, petrol price went up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates increased by Rs 4.99.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices resumed their decline on Monday, falling around 1 per cent as worries about a drop in demand for fuel products in the wake of yet more European lockdowns dominated trading, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude was down 60 cents (0.9 per cent) at $63.93 a barrel by 0136 GMT. US oil was off by 68 cents (1.1 per cent) at $60.74 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than 6 per cent last week, the report said.