Petrol and diesel prices in your city today

Updated: March 2, 2021 10:12:38 am
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the third straight day on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. They were last changed on Saturday when the petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise in the national capital.
Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 97.57, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
The rates of petrol had last month crossed Rs 100-mark in a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last month, the key auto fuel remained at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Sri Ganganagar
|101.84
|93.77
|Anuppur
|101.59
|91.97
|New Delhi
|91.17
|81.47
|Mumbai
|97.57
|88.60
|Kolkata
|91.35
|84.35
|Chennai
|93.11
|86.45
|Bengaluru
|94.22
|86.37
|Hyderabad
|94.79
|88.86
|Patna
|93.48
|86.73
|Jaipur
|97.72
|89.98
|Lucknow
|89.31
|81.85
|Thiruvananthapuram
|93.05
|87.53
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
