Petrol and diesel prices in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the third straight day on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. They were last changed on Saturday when the petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 97.57, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The rates of petrol had last month crossed Rs 100-mark in a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last month, the key auto fuel remained at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.

In the last two months, petrol price has gone up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by Rs 4.99 during this period. Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The central government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel. Generally, petrol and diesel prices get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. In the global market, oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, extending losses that began last week, as investors unwound long positions on concern that OPEC may agree to increase global supply in a meeting this week and Chinese demand may be slipping, news agency Reuters said in a report earlier today. Brent crude dropped 78 cents (1.2 per cent) to $62.91 a barrel by 0138 GMT, after losing 1.1 per cent the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 74 cents (1.2 per cent) to $59.90 a barrel, having lost 1.4 per cent on Monday, the report said. Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, March 2, 2021: