Petrol and diesel prices in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were steady for the 20th straight day at their record highs across the country on Friday, March 19, 2021. Auto fuel prices have not been revised so far in the month of March and were last changed on February 27, 2021, when petrol was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise.

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57, while diesel costs Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In the first two months of 2021, petrol price went up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates increased by Rs 4.99.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices edged up on Friday, but were still down more than 8 per cent for the week as a new wave of COVID-19 infections across Europe spurred fresh lockdowns and dampened hopes that an anticipated recovery in fuel demand would come soon, Reuters reported.

Prices plunged 7 per cent on Thursday, falling for a fifth day in a row amid concerns about slowing vaccination programmes in Europe, even if infections have plummeted in the United States, the worst-hit country and biggest crude consumer, the news agency said.

US crude was up 10 cents (0.2 per cent) at $60.10 a barrel by 0233 GMT. Brent crude was up 18 cents (0.3 per cent) at $63.46 a barrel, the report said.