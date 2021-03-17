Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 18th consecutive day: Here’s what it costs in your city

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged for the 18th consecutive day at their record highs across the country on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Auto fuel prices have not been revised so far in the month of March and were last changed on February 27, 2021, when petrol was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise.

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57, while diesel costs Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In the first two months of 2021, petrol price went up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates increased by Rs 4.99.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

The fuel prices generally are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, crude oil prices slipped for a fourth day on Wednesday on worries about rocky demand in Europe, even as hopes of a recovery in US refinery activity were boosted by industry data that showed US crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell last week, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 5 cents to $64.75 a barrel at 0229 GMT, after climbing as much as 28 cents in early trade. Brent crude futures fell 10 cents (0.2 per cent) to $68.29 a barrel, after initially gaining as much as 23 cents, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, March 17, 2021: