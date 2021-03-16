Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 17th consecutive day: Here’s what you pay in your city

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the 17th straight day at their record highs across the country on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Auto fuel prices have not been revised so far in the month of March and were last changed on February 27, 2021, when petrol was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57, while diesel costs Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Last month, the price of petrol had breached the Rs 100-mark in two places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In these two cities, the key auto fuel continued to remain steady at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.

During the first two months of this year, petrol price went up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates increased by Rs 4.99.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. Centre levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

The fuel prices generally are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending declines for a third day, as concerns about rising stockpiles in the United States added to the threat to demand posed by countries including Germany and France halting COVID-19 vaccinations, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude was down 58 cents (0.8 per cent) at $68.30 by 0041 GMT, having dropped 0.5 per cent on Monday. US crude was down 61 cents (0.9 per cent) at $64.78 a barrel, after declining 0.3 per cent in the previous session, the report said.