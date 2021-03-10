Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prices of petrol and diesel were steady for the 11th consecutive day at their record highs across the country on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. There has not been any revision in auto fuel prices so far in March. The prices were last changed on February 27, 2021, when petrol was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel price was raised by 15 paise in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 97.57, while diesel costs Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

The price of petrol had last month breached the Rs 100-mark in two places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel in the country. In these two cities, the key auto fuel remained steady at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.

In the first two months of this year, petrol price has gone up by Rs 4.87 per litre while diesel rates have increased by Rs 4.99 during this period.

Fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. The central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.

The central government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Fuel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil ticked higher on Wednesday, after falling for two straight sessions, with investors looking ahead to US inventories data due later in the day for pointers on where prices will head next, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude for May rose 15 cents (0.2 per cent) to $67.67 a barrel by 0144 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $64.24 a barrel, up 23 cents(0.4 per cent), the report said.