Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Updated: March 1, 2021 10:46:33 am
Prices of petrol and diesel were steady across the country for the second consecutive day on Monday, March 1, 2021. They were last changed on Saturday when the petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise in the national capital.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 97.57, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.
Among the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last month, the key auto fuel remained at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, March 1, 2021:
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Sri Ganganagar
|101.84
|93.77
|Anuppur
|101.59
|91.97
|New Delhi
|91.17
|81.47
|Mumbai
|97.57
|88.60
|Kolkata
|91.35
|84.35
|Chennai
|93.11
|86.45
|Bengaluru
|94.22
|86.37
|Hyderabad
|94.79
|88.86
|Patna
|93.48
|86.73
|Jaipur
|97.72
|89.98
|Lucknow
|89.31
|81.85
|Thiruvananthapuram
|93.05
|87.53
|Source: Indian Oil Corporation
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.