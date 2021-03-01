Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prices of petrol and diesel were steady across the country for the second consecutive day on Monday, March 1, 2021. They were last changed on Saturday when the petrol price was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel was raised by 15 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.47. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 97.57, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Among the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last month, the key auto fuel remained at Rs 101.84 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.77 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.59 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.97.

In India, fuel prices differ from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh. Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. Globally, oil prices rose more than $1 on Monday on optimism in the global economy thanks to progress in a huge US stimulus package and on hopes for improving oil demand as vaccines are rolled out, Reuters reported earlier today. Brent crude futures for May rose $1.07 (1.7 per cent) to $65.49 per barrel by 0042 GMT. The April contract expired on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.10 (1.8 per cent) to $62.60 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, March 1, 2021: