Petrol and diesel prices in your city today

Friday, February 26, 2021
Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across the country for the third consecutive day on Friday. Read more to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 26, 2021 10:26:33 am
Petrol Diesel Price Today in India, Petrol Diesel Rate TodayA worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a; fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady across the country for the third straight day on Friday, February 26, 2021. They were last changed on Tuesday when both the auto fuels were hiked by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 90.93 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.32. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 97.34, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.44, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last week, the key auto fuel remained at Rs 101.59 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.61 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol presently costs Rs 101.34 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.81.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Fuel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

The price of India’s crude oil basket, which comprises of Oman-Dubai sour grade and dated Brent sweet crude, was at $65.70 a barrel on Thursday, February 25, 2021, according to the data released by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell today.

In the global market, oil prices fell on Friday as a collapse in bond prices led to gains in the US dollar and expectations grew that with oil prices back above pre-pandemic levels, more supply is likely to come back to the market, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 36 cents (0.6 per cent) to $63.17 a barrel at 0241 GMT, giving up all of Thursday’s gains. Brent crude futures for April fell 18 cents (0.3 per cent) to $66.70 a barrel, following a 16 cent loss on Thursday. The April contract expires on Friday. The more active May contract fell 32 cents (0.5 per cent) to $65.79, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, February 26, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
Sri Ganganagar 101.59 93.61
Anuppur 101.34 91.81
New Delhi 90.93 81.32
Mumbai 97.34 88.44
Kolkata 91.12 84.20
Chennai 92.90 86.31
Bengaluru 93.98 86.21
Hyderabad 94.54 88.69
Patna 93.25 86.57
Jaipur 97.47 89.82
Lucknow 89.13 81.70
Thiruvananthapuram 92.81 87.38
Source: Indian Oil Corporation 

 

