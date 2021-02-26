Petrol and diesel prices in your city today

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a; fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Petrol and diesel prices continued to remain steady across the country for the third straight day on Friday, February 26, 2021. They were last changed on Tuesday when both the auto fuels were hiked by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 90.93 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.32. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 97.34, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.44, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last week, the key auto fuel remained at Rs 101.59 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.61 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol presently costs Rs 101.34 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.81.