Thursday, February 25, 2021
Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Read more to find out fuel prices in your city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2021 10:09:20 am
petrol price today, diesel price today, petrol diesel price todayA worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady across the country for the second consecutive day on Thursday, February 25, 2021. They were last changed on Tuesday when both the auto fuels were hiked by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 90.93 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.32. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 97.34, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.44, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Among the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last week, the key auto fuel was at Rs 101.59 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.61 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.34 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.81.

Fuel prices vary from state to state as taxes get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Petrol and diesel prices generally get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

The price of India’s crude oil basket, which comprises of Oman-Dubai sour grade and dated Brent sweet crude, was at $63.79 a barrel on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, data released by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell today showed.

Globally, crude oil climbed to fresh 13-month highs after US government data showed a drop in crude output as a deep freeze disrupted production last week, Reuters said in a report earlier today.

US crude rose 0.25 per cent to $63.40 per barrel and Brent was at $67.33, up 0.43 per cent on the day, it said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, February 25, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
Sri Ganganagar 101.59 93.61
Anuppur 101.34 91.81
New Delhi 90.93 81.32
Mumbai 97.34 88.44
Kolkata 91.12 84.20
Chennai 92.90 86.31
Bengaluru 93.98 86.21
Hyderabad 94.54 88.69
Patna 93.25 86.57
Jaipur 97.47 89.82
Lucknow 89.13 81.70
Thiruvananthapuram 92.81 87.38
Source: Indian Oil Corporation 

 

