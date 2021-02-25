Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady across the country for the second consecutive day on Thursday, February 25, 2021. They were last changed on Tuesday when both the auto fuels were hiked by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 90.93 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.32. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 97.34, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.44, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Among the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last week, the key auto fuel was at Rs 101.59 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.61 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.34 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.81.