Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

After rising to fresh new highs, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. On Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

Petrol price in Delhi currently stands at Rs 90.93 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 81.32. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 97.34, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.44, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Among the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last week, the key auto fuel was at Rs 101.59 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.61 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.34 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.81.

The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state with taxes being levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Generally, the prices of the key auto fuels get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 55 cents (0.9 per cent) at $61.12 a barrel at 0136 GMT, after slipping 3 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude futures fell 38 cents (0.6 per cent) to $64.99 a barrel, erasing Tuesday’s 13 cents gain, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, February 24, 2021: