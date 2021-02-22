Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

A worker fills petrol for two wheelers at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

After rising for 12 consecutive days to their record highs, the prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the second straight day on Monday, February 22, 2021. On Saturday, petrol was hiked by record 39 paise per litre in the national capital while diesel rose 37 paise a litre.

The price of petrol in Delhi currently stands at Rs 90.58 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 80.97. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 97.00, while diesel is retailing at Rs 88.06.

Among the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last week, the key auto fuel was at Rs 101.22 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was retailing at Rs 93.23 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol today costs Rs 100.98 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.43, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state as taxes are levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Last week, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called on oil-exporting countries to ease production cuts, which have been contributing to rising international crude oil prices.

The auto fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

In the global markets, oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of US crude output that was cut by frigid conditions raised concerns about supply just as demand is coming back from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude was up 76 cents (1.2 per cent) at $61.67 a barrel by 0104 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 per cent last week. US oil rose 74 cents (1.3 per cent to $59.98 a barrel, having fallen 0.4 per cent last week, it said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, February 22, 2021: