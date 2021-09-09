Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol and diesel continued to be steady across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, crude oil prices rose for a second session on Thursday, recovering from earlier losses as a decline in US Gulf of Mexico output following damages from Hurricane Ida underpinned the market, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent added 26 cents (0.36 per cent) to $72.86 a barrel at 0616 GMT and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 12

cents (0.17 per cent) to $69.42 a barrel, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, September 9, 2021: