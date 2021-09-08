Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for third straight day, here’s what it costs in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were steady across the country for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The prices of the key auto fuels were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the global market, crude oil prices climbed on Wednesday, recouping some overnight losses from a stronger dollar and demand concerns, with a slow production restart in the US Gulf of Mexico and resumption of refining activities providing support, news agency Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 43 cents (0.6 per cent) to $68.78 a barrel at 0643 GMT, after sliding 1.4 per cent on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday. Brent crude futures gained 34 cents (0.5 per cent) at $72.03 a barrel after falling 0.7 per cent on Tuesday, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, September 8, 2021: