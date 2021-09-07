Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. On September 5, petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

Internationally, crude oil prices were mixed on Tuesday in quiet trade as some investors scooped up bargains following the recent losses while growing fears over slower demand after Saudi Arabia’s sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia weighed on sentiment, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for November rose 31 cents (0.4 per cent) to $72.53 a barrel by 0452 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $69.14 a barrel, down 15 cents (0.2 per cent) from Friday’s close, with no settlement price for Monday due to Labor Day holiday in the United States, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, September 7, 2021: