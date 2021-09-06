Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Monday, September 6, 2021, a day after they were cut for the second time this month. On Sunday, petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.26, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, crude oil prices extended losses on Monday, falling more than 1 per cent, after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling demand concerns and that global markets are well supplied, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for November fell 90 cents (1.2 per cent) to $71.71 a barrel by 0250 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.45 a barrel, down 84 cents (1.2 per cent), the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Monday, September 6, 2021: