Petrol and diesel prices hiked across India, check fuel rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel price today: After remaining steady for a day, petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Thursday, September 30, 2021. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 25 paise while diesel inched up 30 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 101.64 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.87. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 107.71 while diesel costs Rs 97.52, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices edged lower, extending losses after official figures showed an unexpected rise in US inventories, reversing a run of recent gains, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down 0.5 per cent to $78.25 a barrel while US crude dipped 0.24 per cent to $74.65, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Thursday, September 30, 2021: