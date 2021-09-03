Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across the country for the second consecutive day on Friday, September 3, 2021. On September 1, petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.34 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.77. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.39, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.33, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

In the international market, oil prices were largely steady on Friday as a rebound in global demand was widely expected but a slow recovery for the US Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week weighed on prices, news agency Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures were up 22 cents (0.3 per cent) to $73.25 a barrel at 0911 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 5 cents at $69.94 a barrel. Both benchmark oil contracts were largely steady for the week, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday, September 3, 2021: