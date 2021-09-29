Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: A day after witnessing a hike, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. On Tuesday, petrol had risen 20 paise per litre while diesel had inched up 25 paise in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 101.39 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 89.57. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 107.47, while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.21, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Auto fuel prices in the country differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days and foreign exchange rates.

Globally, oil prices fell on Wednesday after US crude inventories unexpectedly rose as doubts over demand resurfaced, with COVID-19 cases continuing to increase worldwide and some regions facing gasoline shortages, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down $1.41 (1.8 per cent) at $77.68 a barrel by 0608 GMT. On Tuesday, it fell nearly $2 after touching its highest in almost three years at $80.75. US oil prices dropped $1.34 (1.9 per cent) to $73.89, having fallen 0.2 per cent in the previous session, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday, September 29, 2021: