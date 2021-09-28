Petrol and diesel prices in your city today, check here

Petrol and diesel price today: Prices of petrol were revised for the first time in 23 days while that of diesel were hiked for the third successive day on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. In the national capital, the petrol price rose 20 paise while that of diesel inched up 25 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 101.39 a litre while diesel is now selling at Rs 89.57. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 107.47 while diesel currently costs Rs 97.21, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

In India, the fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges. Apart from this, the central government charges an excise duty on auto fuels.

The OMCs revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Internationally, oil markets climbed for a sixth day on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses, on fears over tight supply while surging prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal also lent support, news agency Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures gained 55 cents (0.7 per cent) to $80.08 a barrel at 0510 GMT, after reaching its highest since October 2018 at $80.35 earlier in the session. It surged 1.8 per cent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 57 cents (0.8 per cent) to $76.02 a barrel, hitting its highest since July 6. It jumped 2 per cent the previous day, the report said.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, September 28, 2021: